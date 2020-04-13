Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $721,158.29 and $2,471.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00072082 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,409,875 coins and its circulating supply is 168,409,875 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

