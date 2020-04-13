Quark Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $217.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000333 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,769,082 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

