Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells $94,320.00 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QLYS opened at $100.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $103.04.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Qualys by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Qualys by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,578,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on QLYS. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.