Qbao 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,092.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $348,547.42 and $1,092.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000128 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

