Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

PUBGY stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

