Prudential Financial’s (PRU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $106.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.