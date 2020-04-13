Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRVB. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $8.82 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $420.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 4.86.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after buying an additional 2,255,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Provention Bio by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Provention Bio by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

