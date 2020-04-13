Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Up 17.6%

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.88, 132,956 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 132,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.
About Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
