Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Up 17.6%

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.88, 132,956 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 132,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Protalix Biotherapeutics alerts:

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.