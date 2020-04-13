Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after buying an additional 574,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,461,000 after buying an additional 762,852 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 459,810 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,848,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,882,000 after purchasing an additional 364,566 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

