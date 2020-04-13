ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) is Menlo Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 4.1% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 158,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,256,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,056,051. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

