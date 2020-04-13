Private Capital Management LLC Sells 442,560 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 442,560 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc comprises 27.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of KKR & Co Inc worth $30,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.95. 4,359,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,250,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

