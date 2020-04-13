Private Capital Management LLC Has $32.63 Million Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 99,550 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for 29.8% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $32,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 407,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,454,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 893,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 111,109 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPAA shares. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,821. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.51 million, a P/E ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

