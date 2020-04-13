Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Principia Biopharma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of PRNB opened at $64.14 on Friday. Principia Biopharma has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $17,655,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,191,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 162,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.