Primecoin (XPM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,018.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $543,709.72 and $3,018.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bittylicious and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,393,820 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

