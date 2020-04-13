Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several brokerages have commented on PRVL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

PRVL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 98,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVL. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 109,838 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.