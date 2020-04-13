Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pra Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Pra Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pra Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Pra Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pra Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

