Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRAA. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 416,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,188. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pra Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Pra Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pra Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

