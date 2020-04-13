Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $75,764.00 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $75,764.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
POWI stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.04.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 654,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,409,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.