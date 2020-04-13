Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $75,764.00 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $75,764.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

POWI stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 654,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,409,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

