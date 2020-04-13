Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $106.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $89.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $447.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $440.40 million to $460.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $501.61 million, with estimates ranging from $490.70 million to $514.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

POWI traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 229,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,375. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $111.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $42,605.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $122,871.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,149 shares of company stock worth $10,346,585. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Power Integrations by 146.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 33,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

