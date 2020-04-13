PotCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $212.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $212.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.02299388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.03389923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00601996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00781746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00076154 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00529003 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014915 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,590,177 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

