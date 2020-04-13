Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.51%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 294,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

