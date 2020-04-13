Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Holdings Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,645 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Portland General Electric worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,556,000 after purchasing an additional 83,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $61,726,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 584.4% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 431,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

