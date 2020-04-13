POPCHAIN Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC, LBank and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $293,909.34 and $15.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014587 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy, LBank, Bit-Z and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.