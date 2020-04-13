POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “POET Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries are developers of opto-electronic and photonic fabrication processes, devices and products. It offers photonic sensing and optical light source products. The company operates primarily in the United States, Canada and Singapore. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised POET Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

POET Technologies stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.65. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

