PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.61. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. PLx Pharma comprises about 0.3% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned 0.68% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

