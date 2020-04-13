Playkey Price Tops $0.0255 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $355,490.41 and $13,561.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.02758832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00205685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.