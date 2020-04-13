PlayGame Market Cap Achieves $131,491.65 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $131,491.65 and $31.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.02749667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00206221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

