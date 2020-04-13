PlayFuel 1-Day Volume Hits $10.98 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One PlayFuel token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a market cap of $188.43 million and $10.98 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.04416158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009435 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars.

