Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE PAGP opened at $6.01 on Friday. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 233,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,686.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 340,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $55,888,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

