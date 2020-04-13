Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $242,112.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,517.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,735,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Plains GP’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

