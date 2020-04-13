Piper Sandler Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $11.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.81.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $896,971.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 184,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

