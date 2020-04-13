Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

MHI traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $11.09. 1,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,453. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

