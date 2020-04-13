Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

