Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

PHD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.42. 2,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,203.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 484,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,893.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.