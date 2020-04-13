Pi Financial Analysts Give Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) a C$9.05 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$9.05 target price on Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:GBR opened at C$6.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.43. The company has a market cap of $284.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.87. Great Bear Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.57.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.