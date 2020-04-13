Pi Financial Analysts Give B2Gold (TSE:BTO) a C$6.50 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.82.

Get B2Gold alerts:

TSE:BTO opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.12 and a 1-year high of C$6.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$414.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 20,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total transaction of C$108,355.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,417.10. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 138,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$731,263.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376,803 shares in the company, valued at C$23,153,287.87. Over the last three months, insiders sold 930,118 shares of company stock worth $5,522,730.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.