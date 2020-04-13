Phore (PHR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,123.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Phore has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX. Phore has a market cap of $3.56 million and $20,123.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004691 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,679,962 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

