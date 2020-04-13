Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0048 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $374,512.94 and approximately $239.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00062157 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.01079317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00267282 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00173836 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007669 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00058818 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,103,812 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

