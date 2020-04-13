PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PHAS. ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

PHAS opened at $3.45 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 1,662.30%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. State Street Corp raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $250,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

