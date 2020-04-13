Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Pharming Group stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $663.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.49. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

