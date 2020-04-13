PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $568.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.25. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 9.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.