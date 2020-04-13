PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
PGTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.
Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $568.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.25. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 9.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
