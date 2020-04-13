PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUGOY. ValuEngine cut PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.51. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $30.19.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

