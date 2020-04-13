PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.13 million, a PE ratio of -52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $535,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

