Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of PRFT opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,804.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,742,174.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,793,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.