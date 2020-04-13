Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

