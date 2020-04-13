Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of PRDO opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $860.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $25,107,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after buying an additional 1,084,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 480,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,086,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,533,000 after buying an additional 287,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

