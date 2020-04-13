Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PFBX stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.26. Peoples Financial has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

