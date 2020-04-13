Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post $5.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.38 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $20.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $22.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.22 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. 620,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,021. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

