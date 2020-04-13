Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.

PFLT stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.41. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.46%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $125,568.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 90,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,542. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259,239 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 119,655 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

