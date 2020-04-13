Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 98.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

PFLT traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,956. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $253.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

In other news, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $125,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,542. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

